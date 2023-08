The 2023 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is happening this weekend in Downtown Springfield!! Don’t miss out on all the amazing events happening like a car and truck show, live music, a parade, amazing food, and so much more! Plus you may even have opportunity to see the Lombardi Trophy won by the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII!!

