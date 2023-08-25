The 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri is happening tomorrow night and Tom popped by the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds’ E-Plex as they set up for the big event!! While there Tom got to try one of the delicious drinks that you can get during the event, plus found out what sort of fun and entertainment you can expect! Click here to learn about some of the amazing food that will be at the event as well as the Stars of Hope Luminary Ceremony!

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!