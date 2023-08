The 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri is happening tomorrow night and Tom popped by the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds’ E-Plex as they set up for the big event!! Get a sneak peek at some of the amazing food you can expect and a bit about the Stars of Hope Luminary Ceremony. Click here to learn about some of the drinks, games, and entertainment that will be happening at the event!!

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!