Meet Bruce Porter

Bruce Porter grew up in Lebanon, MO. His interest in business started at a young age, when he worked at his family’s farm and real estate business. He attended Missouri State University on a pole vaulting scholarship. After years of working with a prominent national insurance company during which he became a top salesman and later was promoted to sales management, Porter established his own company, The Resource Center, in 2001.

The Resource Center provides retirement planning and wealth management services along with insurance and Medicare consulting. We partner with our families to provide appropriate services with the desire to gain total satisfaction, confidence and trust. Our focus is on designing a comprehensive insurance and financial plan which satisfies the client’s objectives to accomplish their long-term retirement goals and priorities. As an independent firm, we are not forced to sell only the proprietary products of a single company. As a small business, we offer a personal touch and have a greater appreciation for the impact each client has on our business.

Bruce is active in his church community, serving Project Partnership, The Stronger Men’s

Conference and as a weekly volunteer. He is a board member for Safe At Home, encouraging

Seniors to stay independent in their homes. In Dec 2018 his first book “Finding The Courage To

Retire” was published. You can catch him Tuesdays at 3pm on ‘Ozarks Live’, a local lifestyle show on KOLR 10 where he shares financial advice and tips.

Bruce Porter can be contacted at www.resourcecenterinc.com and you can see all his archived videos at https://www.youtube.com/TheResourceCenter

or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Resourcecenterinc

Click here to get Bruce’s book Finding the Courage to Retire: Simple Solutions in a Complex World™