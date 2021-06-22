Dollars & Sense – 06/22/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- There has been a total of 23 vaccine events in the past two weeks with more than 400 doses given. Attendance has ranged from just one dose given at a single event to as many as 60.

"Sometimes I feel like we’ve been pulling out all the stops," said Cora Scott, Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement. "I’m afraid that a lot of our community has fallen prey to misinformation. And it makes it hard to encourage people to get vaccinated and feel safe."