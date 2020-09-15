Dollars and Sense – 9/15/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Health Department confirms two more COVID-19 deaths in Springfield-Greene County
Blood drive raising money for SPD Officer Chris Walsh and others killed in March shooting kicks off
Video
2020 Census: Where does Missouri stand?
Barry County officials announce two COVID-19 related deaths
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Tuesday, September 15 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds
Monday, September 14 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, September 14 Morning Forecast
Sunday, September 13 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
The Big Game
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Bolivar remains undefeated with win over Parkview
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals greats remember Lou Brock
Video
Photos: Some NFL players kneel or remain in locker room during anthem
Gallery
Naomi Osaka comes back, tops Victoria Azarenka at US Open; 3rd Slam title
Sooners blank Bears to open Petrino era
Video
The Big Game
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Dollars and Sense – 9/15/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Sep 15, 2020 / 04:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2020 / 04:25 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat