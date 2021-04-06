Dollars and Sense – 4/6/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
President Biden nominates Robin Carnahan as administrator of the General Services Administration
Nike wins court battle against Lil Nas X, ‘Satan shoes’ sales blocked
Arkansas General Assembly votes to override veto on transgender youth treatment ban
COVID-19 in Arkansas: State makes renewed push to get all adults vaccinated
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Charlie
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, April 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, April 5 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Josie
Video
Monday, April 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Basketball Challenge
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
KOLR Commentary: a sports podcast – episode 12: Opening Day, MSU Football
Baylor beatdown: Bears wins title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga
Denver to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field
Video
Cantrell leads Marshfield past Hillcrest 2-0
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
SCHOOL BOARD 2021
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Dollars and Sense – 4/6/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Apr 6, 2021 / 04:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 6, 2021 / 04:14 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Nike wins court battle against Lil Nas X, ‘Satan shoes’ sales blocked
Springfield based company gets 300k investment from TV show ‘Shark Tank’
Video
Springfield Schools District Board candidates and why they chose to run
Video
Phelps County teen among three teens missing from Joplin mental health clinic
One person in single-vehicle accident is dead after being ejected