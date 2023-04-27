The History Museum on the Square is committed to building and preserving an extensive collection of historical documents and artifacts, as we share stories of the crossroads to engage, educate, and inspire our diverse audience. We strengthen our community’s future by learning about our past and our culture.

Originally founded in 1975 as Springfield History Museum but found its permanent home on the square in August of 2019 in the former Barth’s department store building and Historic Fox Theatre as History Museum on the Square.

