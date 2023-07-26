Welcome to the Springfield, Missouri campus of Midwest Technical Institute. Established in 2012, MTI Springfield, MO is within commuting distance of the greater Springfield area, located on Glenstone just off the James River Expressway. What sets MTI apart from other technical colleges in Missouri is the wide variety of hands-on skilled trades training programs, including medical assisting, dental assisting, welding, HVAC/R, truck driving, and cosmetology.

