Dental ER – 07/26/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Just over 4 in 10 Missourians have completed the COVID vaccination process, nearly 9 percentage points below the national vaccination rate.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 558,001 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 892 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 9,5587 total deaths as of Monday, July 26, an increase of 1 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.71%.