“Survivor” Season 45 came to an exciting close on Wednesday, December 20 with Dee Valladares beating out fellow finalists Austin Li Coon and Jake O’Kane. Valladares secured five of the jury votes to Li Coon’s three votes.

Valladares is now recognized as a “Survivor” legend due to her social strategy tactics, close alliances with Reba and specifically with Li Coon and Julie Alle. She proved to be a competition beast winning three individual immunity challenges and knowing when to make the right moves at the exact right times.

She is now the first Cuban born winner and she wanted to compete on the show for her family to give them the life she feels they deserve. She was most surpised by Kaleb’s vote as they were not able to connect as much in the game and were often on opposing sides. Valladares did not reveal with her and Li Coon are still romantically connected following their season showmance due to privacy for both parties.

Keep up with Valladares on social media @roamwithdee.