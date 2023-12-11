Blake Haynes talks with Mike Stevens from the Moxie Cinema about the varying films showing at the theatre this month.

First up, is “Ferrari” starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Patrick Stewart, and Shailene Woodley. This film follows a roadblock Enzo Ferrari faces after launching his business 10 years prior. Also showing is “Poor Things”, one of the newest buzzed about films starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. This is an arthouse like filmed made by a big studio with a Frankenstein feel. Lastly, is “Eileen”, an upcoming dark and twisted film following an unexpected relationship and stars Anne Hathaway.

