Crockpot Craze – 12/9/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Two more charged in connection to Willard double murder investigation
Gallery
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame president explains COVID-19 precautions taken at large event
Video
SpaceX Starship SN8 prototype explodes upon landing
Driver involved in single-vehicle crash into house confirmed dead
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, December 9 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Goober
Video
Wednesday, December 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, December 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Nubby
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Looks like Texas League will grown to 10 teams
Top Stories
MSHOF inducts four at basketball luncheon
Nixa wrestlers pin Joplin
Video
Derrick Thomas headlines Mo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Video
2020 Pink & White brackets revealed
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
Top Stories
Pet Connection: Meet Bunny, the deaf dog
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
The Big Game
Search
Search
Search
Crockpot Craze – 12/9/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Dec 9, 2020 / 04:13 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2020 / 04:13 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Third life term for Kenneth Davis, the man who admits to killing Kinzlea Kilgore
James River Church makes promise after Christmas event backlash
Video
North Dakota expresses support in Texas lawsuit over election results in battleground states Biden won
Driver involved in single-vehicle crash into house confirmed dead
Live Stream