If you’re looking for a new dish to bring to your holiday gathering, try this “Crockpot Christmas Jam”. The ingredients are as follows:

24 OZ FRESH CRANBERRIES

16 OZ FRESH STRAWBERRIES

1 1/2 TEASPOONS CINNAMON

1 TEASPOON GROUND NUTMEG

1/2 TEASPOON CLOVES

1/4 TEASPOON GROUND GINGER

2 CUPS BROWN SUGAR