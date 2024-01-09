Country singer Craig Wayne Boyd opened up to Blake Haynes about his long standing career in country music.

Boyd was the winner of Season 7 of “The Voice” on team Blake Shelton. He since then has released numerous singles and is currently working on a brand new album expected to be released later this year. Boyd credits his love for music to his childhood, growing up in a family where music was very present. Boyd shares advice to young up and comers in the country music industry and shares how the inspiration for his songwriting has changed over time.

Boyd will be performing live at the Southbound Bar and Grill in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday, January 11. For more information, visit craigwayneboyd.com.