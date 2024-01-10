It’s Day 3 of the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas and Jennifer Jolly is giving more insight into the need to know gadgets coming out this year.
Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
It’s Day 3 of the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas and Jennifer Jolly is giving more insight into the need to know gadgets coming out this year.
Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!