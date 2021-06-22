Coming up at the Gillioz Theatre – 06/22/21

BRANSON, Mo. - School districts throughout Stone and Taney counties are now equipped with some of the latest technology to quickly and confidently identify student vision issues. During a special event today, Skaggs Foundation distributed 14 Plusoptix Vision Screeners to local school districts.

Nurses from different school districts were trained on how to use the new technology earlier today. The school districts represented were Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring, Taneyville, Kirbyville, Blue Eye, Forsyth, Galena, Crane, Mark Twain, and Bradleyville.