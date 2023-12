Blake Haynes chats with Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson, father daughter duo on season 35 of “The Amazing Race”.

The pair discusses their navigation issues while on the race and how reading maps and street signs in varying languages proved to be a true test. They also address the way their dynamic is portrayed on the show and what they’re favorite about racing together was.

“The Amazing Race” season 35 finale airs Wednesday, December 13 on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.