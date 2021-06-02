Chatting with Shelly Williams from Adelman Vacations – 06/01/21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) -- Grab all your friends in low places. Garth Brooks is coming to Arrowhead for the first time.

Brooks will play the Arrowhead Events stage on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. The country music artist is considered by many as the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, though Brooks has reportedly admitted before that Elvis, despite some technical controversy, may have sold more.