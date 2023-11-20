Blake Haynes spoke with sister duo Morgan and Lena Franklin from “The Amazing Race” Season 35 following their elimination on episode seven in Slovenia.

The Franklin sisters discuss the higlights of competiting together on the show including how it improved their relationship and a challenge in India that they had unknowingly preparing for. They detail where they went wrong and voiced they would like to return again in the future and that if they do that other teams should be scared because they will win.

“The Amazing Race” is currently airing brand new episodes Wednesdays on CBS and Paramount+.