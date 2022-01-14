Chatting with Luke Snyder from Missouri Thunder – 01/14/2022

GEORGIA (WRBL) - A Georgia woman has been sentenced to serve four years in prison for her involvement in a pandemic fraud scheme in which she used false information to get $150,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The Jefferson County woman then cashed out the loan and used the money in part to pay for a vacation to Miami.

On Friday, 34-year-old Whitney Adwan Mack was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one county of wire fraud, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Georgia.