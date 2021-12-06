Chatting with Katie Kring about the Forgotten Voices Album – 12/6/2021

BRANSON, Mo. – Since last winter, House of Hope is the only warming center in the city of Branson. It is located on the second floor of Riley’s Treasures in downtown Branson and will be open once again to the public on any night with freezing temperatures (32°F or lower).

"Anybody is welcomed,” said Alex Sprinkle, the services director for House of Hope. “Whether they are passing through and need a place to stay, or whether its long term and they're experiencing a lot of those trials of housing and stability or homelessness."