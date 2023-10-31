Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd, the New York based engaged couple, was last to the Pit Stop on last week’s episode of “The Amazing Race” season 35. Blake Haynes chats with the pair about their experience filming the show and their biggest takeaways from the race around the world.

Joe and Ian detail what it’s like competing as a romantic couple on the show and having your relationship truly put to the test. They also dive into what both of them could have done better and furthermore what they would do differently if they were ever asked back to compete on the show.

Brand new episodes of “The Amazing Race” air Wednedays on CBS and Paramount+.