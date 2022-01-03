Chatting with Francis Skalicky – 01/03/2022

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) - Two school districts, one in Wisconsin and another in Iowa, canceled classes Monday because there weren't enough bus drivers to get all the students to and from the schools.

"We thank our families for their patience and understanding today," officials at the School District of Beloit in Southern Wisconsin wrote in a Facebook post Monday. The city, which is home to roughly 37,000 people, is about 80 miles southwest of Milwaukee.