Blake Haynes talks with Cheslea Day, one half of the most recently eliminated team on Season 35 of “The Amazing Race”.

Day discusses the backlack her and race partners, Robbin Tomich, received for not helping other teams out at random points in the show and how editing can be tricky. She said there are times they helped other teams out in smaller moments that were never shown. She also details their final day on the race in Slovenia and if they would be open to returning again. Day said her and Tomich received so much support and love in regard to Tomich’s personal story of losing her husband and that is the biggest takeaway from their time on the show.

“The Amazing Race” airs Wednesdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.