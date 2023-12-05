Blake Haynes talks with “The Amazing Race” Season 35 5th place finishers, Ashlie and Todd Martin, about their experience competiting on the show.

The Martins discuss being open and vulnerable about their maritial struggles as well as how the race strengthened their relationship. Also, they discuss Ashlie’s fear of skydiving in episode 10 and if she would ever do it again. They mentioned their kids throughout the season and detaield how their kids felt about them on the show after it aired. The Martins say they would absolutely return to do “The Amazing Race” again and loved their experience.

