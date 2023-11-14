Team Pink, Andrea and Malaina were the last place team in the Germany leg of “The Amazing Race” Season 35. Blake Haynes with Andrea about their overall experience on the show and what went wrong on that fatal last day.

Andrea shares that the ladies have been waiting to get on “The Amazing Race” for 15 years, having first applied after they both were done with college. She also details that Greg and John helped them in the first leg with money and it was never actually shown in the episode. Finally, she discusses how difficult it was for them in Germany and how neither the ferry system or currency ever made sense to them.

“The Amazing Race” is airing brand new episodes Wednedays on CBS and Paramount+.