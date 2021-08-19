Chatting with Amy Blansit from The Drew Lewis Foundation – 08/19/21

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A St. Louis Circuit Court judge says St. Louis County can not enforce its July 26 mask mandate. The judge's ruling comes after attorneys for the county and the Missouri Attorney General's Office failed to reach a compromise on the issue.

Judge Nellie Ribaudo issued a preliminary injunction against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Health Director Faisal Kahn, and the St. Louis County Public Health Department, ordering them from taking any and all action to enforce the mask mandate.