“The Amazing Race” finale was action packed with a scramble in the final leg in Seattle. Blake Haynes spoke to the season’s runner up team, Joel Sasser and Garrett Smith about their time on the show.

The men detail their long standing friendship rooted in military beginnings and how much the being on the race means to them. They also emphasize how important their families are to them and without their wives support they would not have been able to do the race. Sasser and Smith talk about their strong lead in the final leg and then ultimately coming in second place due to their mistake in the memorization challenge. The men say they would definitely return again to race around the world.

All episodes of “The Amazing Race” season 35 are available to stream on Paramount+.