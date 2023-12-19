“The Amazing Race” season 35 officially ended on Wednesday, December 13 and father son duo and fan favorites Rob and Corey McArthur came in third place. Blake Haynes spoke with the pair about their journey on the show and what it means to them to have CODA representation on a show like “The Amazing Race”.

Corey shares that him and his dad have always been close and didn’t necessarily need to grow in their relationship by being on the race because it was already established and strong. Their bond and love for one another is so evident throughout every episode this season. They also discuss what it’s like being on the show and how they had to improvise new tactics in challenges where they hands were full of items, therefore they could not sign to each other. Rob and Corey both unpack where they fell short in the final leg of the season in Seattle and both excitedly agree they would return again to race around the world.

