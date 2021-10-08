Chatting with Almost Gene Simmons from Almost Kiss – 10/08/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Prosecutors have charged Antonio Meanus with shooting and killing a teenager in Springfield on Thursday, October 7. Antonio Meanus is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The other suspect, besides Meanus, is a 16-year-old who is from Kansas City, Missouri. The teenager was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center. Officers say 17- year-old I'Shon Dunham was shot and killed. Another man was hurt, but was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers found the Dunham at 422 East Norton Road, in front of the Good Samaritan Foundation. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).