Celebrity Corner & ET – 10/05/2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Mobile, Alabama, City Council President Levon Manzie died in September at the age of 38, but that isn't stopping supporters from mounting his re-election campaign.

The push to get Manzie re-elected after his death included an ill-fated effort to appoint his mother to his seat and a mail campaign funded by a mysterious group with Republican ties outside Mobile, according to Nexstar's WKRG.