Celebrity Corner – 08/31/2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is sending members of the Missouri National Guard to help with recovery efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida hit the state. The Missouri National Guard is deploying about 300 soldiers to assist, according to the Governor's office. Soldiers from Kansas City and Fort Leonard Wood are headed to Louisiana for this mission.

"As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana," Governor Parson said in a news release Tuesday, August 31. "Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever. Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida's devastation and destruction."