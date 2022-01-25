Celebrity Corner – 01/25/22

(NEXSTAR) - Last week, the Biden administration unveiled a new program making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans after health officials encouraged the use of these masks over cloth face coverings to combat the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The masks are coming from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile where more than 750 million of them are stored. Unlike the free at-home COVID-19 testing kits being delivered to your door, you'll need to head to a pharmacy or community health center to pick up your free masks.