Whether you’ve lived here your whole life or are new to the city, there are probably some things to do or see around Springfield that you might not have known about. That’s why Celebrate Springfield invites you to their public event on October 1st at the Springfield Art Museum to learn about all the amazing people, places, and things Springfield has to offer!

