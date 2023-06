Blood donations are always in high demand and for the month of June the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is holding their 19th Annual Bleed Red Blood Drive!! If you donate during this drive you will receive a free Springfield Cardinals’ shirt and tickets to one of their future games!!! Get out there and donate!! Click here to hear how blood donations saved a local young girl’s life!

