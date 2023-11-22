Blake Haynes catches up with Survivor Seaon 42 winner Maryanne Oketch on what life has been like since she won the show.

Oketch shares that she has remained close with several of her castmates and has recently gotten enagaged. She says her life has completely changed since winning the show and has allowed her to live a life she has dreamed of.

Oketch loves the current season of Survivor airing, season 45, and is rooting for Emily to win but overall likes many of this season’s cast members. She also echos her appreacition for the auction return and the twist on idols.

Brand new episode of “Survivor” air Wednesdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.