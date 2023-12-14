Blake Haynes talks with “Survivor” season 44 contestant Carson Garrett about what life has been like since his season aired in the spring. Garrett was a fan favorite known for being a pivotal member of the Tika 3 alliance as well his heartbreaking loss in the infamous fire making challenge to Heidi.

Garrett recently launced a puzzle business called “Puzzlenaut” and they are available for purchase now. He was shocked yet also grateful that Tika 3 was apart of Vanity Fair’s 25 Best Performance of 2023.

Garrett speaks highly of “Survivor” Season 45 and says all five finalists have a path to win. His winner pick is Jake and Emily surprised him the most this season.

The “Survivor” season 45 finale airs Wednesday, December 20 on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.