Country singer Matt Stell is one of the five headling acts at The Stompin Grounds Country Jam 2023 at The Freeman Outdoor Event Center in Lamar, Missouri. Stell talks with Blake Haynes about choosing music over a career in medicine, his basketball playing days at Drury University, his hit song “Prayed for You” and more.

