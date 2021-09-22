C Street Pup Crawl and Mutt Mile – 09/22/2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Though the rate of COVID-19 vaccination has slowed considerably in Missouri in recent weeks, more counties have eclipsed the threshold of 40% full vaccination.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 666,214 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,506 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,290 total deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, an increase of 24 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.69%.