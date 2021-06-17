Box Office Buzz – 6/17/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Across the Ozarks, people are celebrating United Way's Day of Caring. More than 60 volunteers showed up at the Discovery Center in Springfield to help with painting, landscaping, cleaning and putting together STEM kits on Thursday, June 17.

Executive Director Rob Blevins said projects he thought would take a while have been completed quickly. By the end of the day, Blevins says volunteers will have donated more than $10,000 worth of work.