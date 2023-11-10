By a vote of 5 to 2, Jag Bains was crowned the winner of “Big Brother” Season 25 following an enduring 100 days inside the house. Baines is the first ever Sikh-American contestant to compete on the show and now the first Sikh-American winner as well.

In the season finale, Bains owned his game with an aggressive yet prepared speech alluding to having a part in nearly every other contestant’s elimination througout the season. Baines beat out fellow alliance member and runner up, Matt Klotz.

Bowie Jane’s vote stood out to him the most and he says he would return again to play in the future because he loevs this game and it was his dream. Bains plans to use the $750,000 prize to help his family as that is what has always been most important to him.