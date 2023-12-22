“Big Brother Reindeer Games” was the first ever holiday competition game show of its kind on CBS this holiday season. The six episode, two week special featured nine “Big Brother” legends that fans know and love from seasons past.

At the end of last night’s finale it was former “Big Brother” winner Nicole Franzel who came out on top in this year’s reindeer games. Blake Haynes talks with her about her prior issues with both Cody Calafiore and Britney Godwin (Haynes) as well as how she feels being the first two BB winner. Plus they get into equitable competitions and the difference it makes for the season and find out what Nicole told her family when she got home from filming the show that was a surprise on finale night.

“Big Brother Reindeer Games” is available to stream on Paramount+.