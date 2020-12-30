Bacon Wrapped Dates Recipe – 12/30/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
How do you plan to spend your stimulus check?
Video
Taney County elected officials sworn into office
Video
15 things you can buy with that $600 stimulus check
Boston Dynamics holds robot dance party to ring in 2021
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, December 30 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Rudy
Video
Wednesday, December 30 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, December 29 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Chico
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Hartville advances to Blue title game
Top Stories
Mahomes to sit, Henne to start Sunday against the Chargers
Parkview bombs Willards with 3-point barrage
Video
Kickapoo Lady Chiefs blow out Wheatland
Video
Logan-Rogersville upsets Bolivar in gold quarters
Video
The Big Game
Lone Star NYE
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Bacon Wrapped Dates Recipe – 12/30/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Dec 30, 2020 / 04:16 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 30, 2020 / 04:16 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
15 things you can buy with that $600 stimulus check
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Video of Branson event seems to show lack of social distancing, face coverings
Video
New COVID-19 variant found in California
Video
Chilling details in Missouri toddler’s Christmas Day murder released