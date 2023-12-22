Blake Haynes talks with Austin Li Coon from “Survivor” season 45 about his journey on the show. Li Coon was originally an alternate for the season but found out right before filming began he would be joining the main cast.

He played an incredible game full of advantages, alliances, and grit. He was closely aligned with Dee, Drew, and Julie throughout the season and always had a good read on the game. He became runner up of the season at final tribal council in a vote of 5-3 as Dee became the season’s winner.