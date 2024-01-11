KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Charles Skyles
Posted: Jan 11, 2024 / 04:16 PM CST
Updated: Jan 11, 2024 / 04:16 PM CST
Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
You can craft your ideal work-from-home space by catering to your Myers-Briggs personality type.
If you want to reduce your exposure to plastic particles, consider drinking filtered tap water from a stainless steel or glass water bottle.
Give yourself the best chance at a good night’s sleep — with both a consistent sleep schedule and a long enough duration.