Cami recently had the privilege to learn more about the Arc of the Ozarks and some of the programs under its umbrella. The Arc offers a range of services to support individuals with disabilities and their families….one of the programs is called Counterpoint…This program helps individuals achieve their highest level of independence through employment.

Cami recently met Mark, an individual in this program, who let her into his world for a little while and she saw through the eyes of someone not worried about any chaos in the outside world because he had found something that brings him joy and lets him be creative and productive. Mark reminded Cami that in a world of chaos, we can experience wholeness and peace.

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!