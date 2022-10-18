The Amazing Race on CBS is actively in its 34th season and last week’s episode saw the completion of the coveted mega-leg. Check out Cami and Blake’s reviews before you tune into episode 4 on CBS or Paramount+
Blake recently caught up with recently eliminated contestants, Rex Ryan & Tim Mann, from The Amazing Race. Get to know more about their experiences on the show and tune into The Amazing Race every Wednesday on CBS. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!