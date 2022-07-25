Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets (you’ll need about 4 to 5 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 3 tablespoons dried parsley
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

Instructions

  • Place cauliflower florets in a large mixing bowl and set aside.
  • Melt butter; stir in olive oil and hot sauce until thoroughly combined.
  • Pour the hot sauce mixture over the cauliflower; mix around until all cauliflower florets are coated.
  • In a separate bowl whisk together almond flour, dried parsley, garlic powder, and seasoning salt.
  • Sprinkle about a handful at a time of almond flour mixture over the cauliflower; gently mix until everything is coated.
  • Transfer half of the prepared cauliflower to the air fryer.
  • Air fry at 350˚F for 15 minutes, shaking a couple times during the cooking process. Cauliflower is done when the florets are a bit browned, but not mushy.
  • Remove cauliflower from the Air Fryer; set aside and keep covered.
  • Repeat the same process with the remaining cauliflower florets.
  • Serve with celery sticks and your favorite bleu cheese/ranch dressing.