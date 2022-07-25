Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets (you’ll need about 4 to 5 cups)
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 3 tablespoons dried parsley
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoning Salt
Instructions
- Place cauliflower florets in a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- Melt butter; stir in olive oil and hot sauce until thoroughly combined.
- Pour the hot sauce mixture over the cauliflower; mix around until all cauliflower florets are coated.
- In a separate bowl whisk together almond flour, dried parsley, garlic powder, and seasoning salt.
- Sprinkle about a handful at a time of almond flour mixture over the cauliflower; gently mix until everything is coated.
- Transfer half of the prepared cauliflower to the air fryer.
- Air fry at 350˚F for 15 minutes, shaking a couple times during the cooking process. Cauliflower is done when the florets are a bit browned, but not mushy.
- Remove cauliflower from the Air Fryer; set aside and keep covered.
- Repeat the same process with the remaining cauliflower florets.
- Serve with celery sticks and your favorite bleu cheese/ranch dressing.