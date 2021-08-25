Adelman Vacations – 08/25/21

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Josh Smith has been surrounded by law enforcement all his life. His father was served in the Taney County Sheriff's Office, and his grandparents were best known for serving law enforcement during one of the biggest manhunts in Southwest Missouri.

Smith reached out to OzarksFirst after hearing the Crime Traveler episode on the shooting death of Missouri State Highway Patrolman Jimmie Linegar. Smith shared that his grandparents were well known in the Taney County community but even more well known by law enforcement because of the meals his grandma would cook.